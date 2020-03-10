ITFC Women Open Day at Playford Road

Tuesday, 10th Mar 2020 16:56 Ipswich Town Women are holding an open evening for 16-21-year-olds looking for a pathway in women's football at Playford Road on Friday 3rd April. Head coach Joe Sheehan will lead the induction for all players and parents, giving an overview of the WSL academy and the plans for next season. Head of education and welfare Ralph Pruden will explain the education partnership with St Joseph's College and the academic options available, including scholarships. All attendees will be requested to bring kit in order to train alongside the current squad. Induction is from 6.30pm to 7pm with the opening evening training session 7pm to 8.30pm on the 3G surface, wear moulds/studs, no metals. Full details on the club site. Email assistant coach and operations Paige Shorten via paige.shorten@itfc.co.uk for more information and to register. Following the open evening Shorten will get in touch with next steps for all players. Play Football, Lose Weight

