Away Days Beer Pop-Up Pub at Portsmouth Match

Tuesday, 10th Mar 2020 17:36 Away Days Beer Company will be hosting a special event for Blues and ale fans at Ipswich Town Hall on Saturday 21st March ahead of the game against Portsmouth. Away Days, which was launched two years ago with the help of Ipswich fans, are creating a one-off pop-up pub in the gallery room next to the cafe where they will be selling a range of their ITFC-themed cask ales such as Boncho, Butcher’s Bandage and Pablo’s Pale. The event will be the first of its kind for Away Days and the hope is that if it works well it will happen more regularly and become a focal point for fans to meet and enjoy all things football and beer before matches. Josh Bartlett, who runs Away Days alongside his day job as a teacher in mental healthcare, is both nervous and excited for the event but feels this step is important if Away Days is to continue and develop in what is an incredibly competitive market. “This is the first time I’ve done something like this but for Away Days I think it’s the next logical step to develop the business,” he told TWTD. “On the day I plan to bring 10 casks down which equates to about 650 pints on offer. Being a small business, I’ve had to try and judge how much beer to bring so I don’t end up with any wastage, and I feel like this should be enough. “If it’s not, and it all sells out, I apologise in advance, but the positive will be that I’ll know people enjoyed the event and I’ll look to do more in the future.” The event will be open and serving from 9.30am until 3pm on matchday and is free to get in. Alongside the ale on offer there will also be soft drinks available. Away Days is on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram using @awaydaysbeer and their website can be found here. Play Football, Lose Weight

