Naked Football Show Tonight on ICR

Wednesday, 11th Mar 2020 09:49 This evening's Naked Football Show (ICR FM 6pm) sees host Graham Blackburn joined by Tim Kenny to discuss all things Town. Listeners are more than welcome to add their comments, ask questions or suggest topics for future shows by tweeting @nakedfooty, emailing nakedfooty@yahoo.co.uk before the show, or studio@icrfm.com or via text on 07973 851968 during it. If anyone wants to appear as a guest on a future show, send an email. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments