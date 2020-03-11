Dobra Gets First Albania U21s Call

Wednesday, 11th Mar 2020 11:55 Town forward Armando Dobra has been named in the Albanian U21 squad for the first time ahead of their European Championships qualifier with Kosovo. The Albanian youngsters, who are fourth in their qualifying group, face the Kosovans away on Friday 27th March, having won the reverse fixture 2-1 in October. Dobra, 18, who has previously won seven caps at U19 level, will meet up with the squad following Town’s game against Portsmouth. The Londoner, who has so far rebuffed Town's offer of a new contract with his current Blues deal up in the summer but with the club having an option for a further year, scored a wonder goal for the U23s as they drew 1-1 at Cardiff on Monday. 👌 An impressive solo goal from Armando Dobra as Town U23s drew 1-1 with Cardiff City this afternoon.



👏 #itfc pic.twitter.com/PwISbUsm5t— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) March 9, 2020 The Blues have no need to postpone a League One fixture due to call-ups the next international break with now-expelled Bury having been their scheduled opponents. Play Football, Lose Weight

Photo: TWTD



runningout added 12:25 - Mar 11

Nice one Dobra.. Show em what your made of 0

ITFCsince73 added 12:27 - Mar 11

It looks like we have a situation with Dobra. Refusing offers of a fresh deal, Town take up 12 month option. This allows another club to come in this summer and take him on the cheap. That’s our best option. Not so good is he plays for us next season, then leaves for nothing. 0

