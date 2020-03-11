Dobra Gets First Albania U21s Call
Wednesday, 11th Mar 2020 11:55
Town forward Armando Dobra has been named in the Albanian U21 squad for the first time ahead of their European Championships qualifier with Kosovo.
The Albanian youngsters, who are fourth in their qualifying group, face the Kosovans away on Friday 27th March, having won the reverse fixture 2-1 in October.
Dobra, 18, who has previously won seven caps at U19 level, will meet up with the squad following Town’s game against Portsmouth.
The Londoner, who has so far rebuffed Town's offer of a new contract with his current Blues deal up in the summer but with the club having an option for a further year, scored a wonder goal for the U23s as they drew 1-1 at Cardiff on Monday.
The Blues have no need to postpone a League One fixture due to call-ups the next international break with now-expelled Bury having been their scheduled opponents.
