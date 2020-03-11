Town: EFL Guidance is Business as Usual

Wednesday, 11th Mar 2020 12:35 Town could stream matches online free of charge if they are instructed to play them behind closed doors due to the coronavirus by the EFL, however, at present the guidance is that it is business as usual. As things stand, while games in Italy and elsewhere have been played behind closed doors, there has been no instruction to do the same in the Premier League or EFL. A Town spokesman said: “We’re taking guidance from the EFL and their instruction at the moment is that it should be business as usual. “The club has held an internal meeting to discuss the way forward if the situation changes. "We have discussed the potential to bring in a mobile sanitiser unit, as was used at Twickenham last weekend, for the game against Portsmouth. “We've also looked at the possibility of streaming matches free of charge to supporters should we be instructed to play behind closed doors. “Like all businesses, an internal email has been sent around with guidelines about best practice regarding hygiene and what the remote working procedure would be for each department if required.” Play Football, Lose Weight

rgp1 added 12:49 - Mar 11

If we carry on as usual we might as well be playing behind closed doors anyway! 1

Steve_M added 13:26 - Mar 11

All purpose guidance coming from the EFL. Make a decision on anything? Not us..... 0

