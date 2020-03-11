Judge Out for the Rest of the Season
Wednesday, 11th Mar 2020 18:07
Blues midfielder Alan Judge has been ruled out for the remainder of the season having suffered a stress fracture to a metatarsal in his right foot.
The 31-year-old picked up the injury in training on Tuesday and subsequently underwent a scan which revealed a fracture.
“Alan injured his right foot in training and has had scans which have shown a stress fracture to his third metatarsal,” physio Matt Byard told the club site.
“He will be in a boot for two to three weeks and you are looking at a likely recovery time of six to eight weeks, which means he’s out for the rest of the season in all likelihood.”
Judge will also miss the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia later this month but it is anticipated that the Dubliner would be fit for the finals in June if former Blues boss Mick McCarthy’s side qualify.
The former Brentford man, who joined the Blues from the Bees for a nominal fee in January 2019, has made 25 starts and nine sub appearances this season, scoring four times.
Photo: TWTD
