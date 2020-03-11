Judge Out for the Rest of the Season

Wednesday, 11th Mar 2020 18:07 Blues midfielder Alan Judge has been ruled out for the remainder of the season having suffered a stress fracture to a metatarsal in his right foot. The 31-year-old picked up the injury in training on Tuesday and subsequently underwent a scan which revealed a fracture. “Alan injured his right foot in training and has had scans which have shown a stress fracture to his third metatarsal,” physio Matt Byard told the club site. “He will be in a boot for two to three weeks and you are looking at a likely recovery time of six to eight weeks, which means he’s out for the rest of the season in all likelihood.” Judge will also miss the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia later this month but it is anticipated that the Dubliner would be fit for the finals in June if former Blues boss Mick McCarthy’s side qualify. The former Brentford man, who joined the Blues from the Bees for a nominal fee in January 2019, has made 25 starts and nine sub appearances this season, scoring four times. Play Football, Lose Weight

DurhamTownFan added 18:12 - Mar 11

Will we miss his contributions though? Very patchy this year, and a reflection of the season for the team as a whole 1

arnielowestoft added 18:19 - Mar 11

No lost ... been crap all season 2

herfie added 18:21 - Mar 11

Feel for him, on a personal level, given his injury woes in the past. Might be suggested that he’s never quite recaptured the consistent form we had all anticipated. Can’t criticise his work rate, but much of it with limited creative impact. Nevertheless wish him a full and speedy recovery.



Football being an unsentimental sport, one man’s injury is another’s opportunity. Dobra, for example.





2

BaddowBlue1 added 18:22 - Mar 11

Don't think his injured hand helped his pre-season along with QPR putting in an offer that turned his head he hasn't really been in the right place mentally all season. Time for one of the youngsters to be given a run in that position. Will be interesting to see if he is still in a Town shirt come next season or moves on. 0

hampstead_blue added 18:27 - Mar 11

Thank goodness for that.



Blessing in disguise. 0

RegencyBlue added 18:33 - Mar 11

It’s not as devastating news as it could have been.



I really thought he would rip this Division up. How wrong can you be! 0

