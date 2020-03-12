Confirmation of Behind Closed Doors Games Expected Today
Thursday, 12th Mar 2020 09:45
Plans to play all Premier League and EFL games behind closed doors could be confirmed as soon as today, it is being reported.
The Government’s emergency COBRA committee is set to meet today and move to the ‘contain’ phase of its response to the Coronovirus pandemic from the current ‘delay’ stage.
According to The Times, that will see the season move to a crisis plan which has been discussed between the Government and the football authorities.
As a result games will be played behind closed doors, rather than the alternative of the season being postponed, with EFL season ticket and match ticket holders able to watch games streamed live online via iFollow. Only players, officials, broadcasters and journalists will be allowed to attend matches.
There are worries that the loss of matchday income could lead to EFL clubs going to the wall and talks are said to have taken place regarding the potential for compensation. Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed in yesterday’s budget that £30 billion will be set aside to help tackle issues relating to the pandemic but it’s not yet known whether struggling football clubs could benefit from this.
Yesterday, Town club secretary Stuart Hayton outlined the Blues’ position as it stood: “We’re taking guidance from the EFL and their instruction at the moment is that it should be business as usual.
“The club has held an internal meeting to discuss the way forward if the situation changes.
"We have discussed the potential to bring in a mobile sanitiser unit, as was used at Twickenham for the rugby last weekend, for the game against Portsmouth at Portman Road on 21st March.
“We've also looked at the possibility of streaming matches free of charge to supporters should we be instructed to play behind closed doors like they have been in Italy and Europe.
“Like all businesses, an internal email has been sent around with guidelines about best practice regarding hygiene and what the remote working procedure would be for each department if required."
Photo: TWTD
