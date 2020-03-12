Confirmation of Behind Closed Doors Games Expected Today

Thursday, 12th Mar 2020 09:45 Plans to play all Premier League and EFL games behind closed doors could be confirmed as soon as today, it is being reported. The Government’s emergency COBRA committee is set to meet today and move to the ‘contain’ phase of its response to the Coronovirus pandemic from the current ‘delay’ stage. According to The Times, that will see the season move to a crisis plan which has been discussed between the Government and the football authorities. As a result games will be played behind closed doors, rather than the alternative of the season being postponed, with EFL season ticket and match ticket holders able to watch games streamed live online via iFollow. Only players, officials, broadcasters and journalists will be allowed to attend matches. There are worries that the loss of matchday income could lead to EFL clubs going to the wall and talks are said to have taken place regarding the potential for compensation. Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed in yesterday’s budget that £30 billion will be set aside to help tackle issues relating to the pandemic but it’s not yet known whether struggling football clubs could benefit from this. Yesterday, Town club secretary Stuart Hayton outlined the Blues’ position as it stood: “We’re taking guidance from the EFL and their instruction at the moment is that it should be business as usual. “The club has held an internal meeting to discuss the way forward if the situation changes. "We have discussed the potential to bring in a mobile sanitiser unit, as was used at Twickenham for the rugby last weekend, for the game against Portsmouth at Portman Road on 21st March. “We've also looked at the possibility of streaming matches free of charge to supporters should we be instructed to play behind closed doors like they have been in Italy and Europe. “Like all businesses, an internal email has been sent around with guidelines about best practice regarding hygiene and what the remote working procedure would be for each department if required."

londontractorboy57 added 09:56 - Mar 12

Lets just postpone the whole season and start again in august that would be a result. 3

Michael101 added 09:59 - Mar 12

Don't think the premiership clubs will be affected to much, but a lot o f. TFL clubs could struggle to make ends meet.will the government be compensat ing them?? 3

Michael101 added 10:00 - Mar 12

Sorry e f l 0

M37 added 10:09 - Mar 12

Season ticket holders will miss out as usual.

We are already a game down on what we signed up for with the Bury game cancelled, with the no compensation back to us or offer of free entry to cup matches.

If clubs getting compensation then refund to season ticket holders, or discount on next season.

-4

Fixed_It added 10:27 - Mar 12

FFS M37. I am a season ticket holder and couldn't give a stuff about a refund or a discount. I really hate such 'entitled' viewpoints - it's all 'but what about me?' with some people. 7

ArnieM added 10:29 - Mar 12

Strangely enough behind closed doors games at PR ( the majority of our remaining games) could actually help the players , as there would be no bad vibes from the crowd if things started to go wrong And they might be able to remain focused on the game rather than be affected by the crowds reaction . It could hrr egg Konya secure points at a time when they’re clearly feeling the pressure at home. Thus might be a blessing in disguise ! -1

afcfee added 10:31 - Mar 12

Will we be able buy game for £10 or full ticket price? Surely if 10£ has to be a refund or se sort of rest of season? -2

Blue_Moses added 10:52 - Mar 12

Not sure that expecting to get something you have paid for is self entitled 0

Bluearmy71 added 10:55 - Mar 12

I'd expect a blatant disregard for peoples safety from the Premiership given whom its funded by and money is its only true concern, but having read the comment from M37 and realising there are people like him whom worry about the £25-£30 cost of a match ticket over what could turn out to cost a few thousand lives I can't help but think what ignorant vaginas people of that mindset are!! 2

PavlovsCat added 10:56 - Mar 12

M37, people are dying.



Just saying. 😡 2

DifferentGravy added 11:21 - Mar 12

Really Arnie.....the crowd is the reason the team have been playing so poorly and not the poor management and a number of players(slaps forehead in disbelief)



Have tickets for the Bristol R game but if it has to be done then so be it. If this is the action to be taken though then it seems ridiculous that Madrid fans were in Liverpool and Cheltenham went ahead 0

