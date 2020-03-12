EFL: Matches Will Continue to Take Place as Normal

Thursday, 12th Mar 2020 19:23 The EFL has released a statement in the wake of the Government’s decision not to immediately ban major public events such as sporting fixtures despite having moved to the ‘delay’ phase of its coronavirus plan. The statement reads: "In light of today’s announcement by the UK Government, EFL matches will continue to take place as normal while the guidance from the relevant authorities remains that there is no medical rationale to close or cancel sporting events at this time. "The EFL, however, will continue to work with Government and relevant stakeholders to further develop contingency plans to ensure the League is best placed to act as and when any potential restrictions may come into force. "Immediately following the announcement by the prime minister, EFL chair Rick Parry held discussions with the FA and Premier League and agreed on a consistent approach ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures. “Matters will be further discussed at a meeting called by European football’s governing body, UEFA, on Tuesday 17th March. “The League will continue to liaise with the Government regarding ongoing developments and will continue to work with clubs to ensure players, staff and supporters are updated and appraised accordingly. “These matters are, of course, subject to change and we will update as appropriate." Play Football, Lose Weight

