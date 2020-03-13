EFL to Meet This Morning to Make Decision on Games
Friday, 13th Mar 2020 08:57
The EFL board is set to meet this morning to make a decision on whether this weekend’s games and subsequent matches will go ahead with reports indicating that they plan to suspend fixtures.
A statement reads: “The EFL board will meet this morning to make a decision on this weekend’s fixtures and beyond.”
Yesterday evening, the EFL released a statement in which they said this weekend’s games would be played as usual.
However, since then Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for the Coronavirus and it seems increasingly likely the fixture programme will be suspended both in the Premier League and EFL.
