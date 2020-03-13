EFL to Meet This Morning to Make Decision on Games

Friday, 13th Mar 2020 08:57 The EFL board is set to meet this morning to make a decision on whether this weekend’s games and subsequent matches will go ahead with reports indicating that they plan to suspend fixtures. A statement reads: “The EFL board will meet this morning to make a decision on this weekend’s fixtures and beyond.” Yesterday evening, the EFL released a statement in which they said this weekend’s games would be played as usual. However, since then Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for the Coronavirus and it seems increasingly likely the fixture programme will be suspended both in the Premier League and EFL. Play Football, Lose Weight

Tufty added 09:02 - Mar 13

Just wish they would make their minds up 0

Guthrum added 09:08 - Mar 13

Tho to be fair, Tufty, suspending English football could mean trashing the finances of many, if not most, clubs. Not a decision to be taken lightly. 2

luckydiddy added 09:15 - Mar 13

Don't think there is any decision to be made ... clubs player/staff base being affected by it ... whilst the argument about being in the "open stadiums" therefore risk is minimal doesn't exactly stand up when queuing to get through turnstiles, for a drink and food etc. The only surprise is .. they haven't reached the decision to suspend all events including sports already.



Especially given "Many more families are going to lose loved ones" [Boris Johnson March 12th 2020] 1

Billybobblue added 09:32 - Mar 13

Think its a no brainer to postpone games now. Games are already being played behind closed doors in europe, players and staff infected in the premier League. Playing will only expose more and more people to the virus that needs to be "delayed".

Absolute shambles. Financially the clubs already have the money from season tickets holders, only income effected is away ticket sales and on the day purchases like food and drink. The bigger picture is health and wellbeing of everyone comes first. 2

