Garbutt, Keane and Bishop to Be Assessed

Friday, 13th Mar 2020 09:16 Left-back Luke Garbutt and striker Will Keane will be assessed today ahead of tomorrow’s game at Bristol Rovers, which as things stand still goes ahead, having returned to training following their injuries, Teddy Bishop has had a cold, while Kane Vincent-Young’s setback has proved to be nothing too significant. Garbutt suffered a groin problem in last week’s 1-0 home defeat to Coventry City, while Keane missed the visit by the Sky Blues, also due to a groin injury. “Will trained the other day and we’ll see how he is,” manager Paul Lambert said at his pre-match press conference. “We’ll see how Garbutt is as well, so we’ll run the rule over them today.



“It was his groin in the block he made. Again, he’s been doing little bits but time will tell from today.” On Wednesday, Alan Judge was ruled out for the season due to a stress fracture to a metatarsal on his right foot. “A little bit of stress there in his foot,” Lambert said of the Irishman. “He got it on Saturday but his adrenaline got him through it, and it flared up again this week, and unfortunately, that’s what happens. “That’s a blow because I thought he’d been playing well, but it’s just one of those ones, stress that’s what it is, pounding and pounding on your feet and legs every time and it just builds up and builds up. “It’s a blow for Judgey, nobody knows what’s going to happen with the Euros and anything like that, but it’s a good chunk of our last few games [he’ll miss].”



Judge has said the season hasn’t gone as he would have hoped and Lambert says the Dubliner’s campaign didn’t get off to the best start.



“If Judgey said that himself then it’s the best indicator because he knows himself,” the Blues manager continued. “I think at the start of the season the wrist and the QPR thing certainly put him up in the air a little bit and he found it hard to come back from that. Then he got back in and started to do okay, but I’m pretty sure there’s more from him.”



Might Judge’s absence mean 18-year-old Armando Dobra is in with a chance of making his first league start?



“The kid’s doing really well,” Lambert added. “Believe it or not, I don’t think he’s a wide player, I think he’s central to everything and where we’re looking at we have a problem on the right side at the minute with a lack of wingers. “Danny [Rowe] is going well and just coming back, and we’ll see how he is. Gwion [Edwards] is the only natural one there on that side, so we’ll see, but Dobs is doing really, really well, and his time might just come next season.”



Vincent-Young suffered a setback last week as he continues his recovery from his groin surgery but the problem hasn’t proved to be serious.



“He hurt himself last week and then he came back at the start of the week and did little bits,” Lambert continued. “He went and got it viewed and thankfully there was no more damage, so we’re hoping it’s just the scar tissue that’s stretching. “But he did a little bit on the Wednesday and felt a little bit better, so again we’ll monitor him and see how he is.”



Might it now be a case of resting the ex-Colchester man until next season? “There’s a bit of that because the more the games tick off but we see. if the lad himself puts himself forward, then that’s a different kettle of fish. if he puts himself forward then it gives me something to think about.” Asked about James Norwood, who is also recovering after groin surgery, Lambert said: “He’s doing alright. He’s doing well actually. Hopefully, after Portsmouth with the break, you’re hoping he might be ready for Southend.”



The Blues boss admitted it’s a big boost to have both Flynn Downes and Kayden Jackson back from suspension for Saturday’s match.



“Two important players for us,” he reflected. “Danny coming back as well is important. If you’ve got your players back fit then it’s a stronger squad. “There are one or two lads come in with the cold a little bit, Bish wasn’t feeling well at all during the week, but we’ll see how they are again this morning.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments