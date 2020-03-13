EFL Confirm Fixtures Postponed Until 3rd April
Friday, 13th Mar 2020 11:05
The EFL have confirmed that all football activity set to take place this weekend and until 3rd April will be postponed due to the coronavirus.
A statement reads: “In light of overnight developments, the EFL board has met this morning to discuss the ever-changing circumstances posed by the spread of the COVID-19 [coronavirus] outbreak.
“Having considered the increased number of cases affecting club players and staff, the board were unanimous in their approach and it has been determined that all football activity scheduled to take place this weekend and until 3rd April 2020 will be postponed.
“For the avoidance of any doubt this includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all academy and youth team fixtures and will take us beyond the next international round.
“The arrangement of training programmes for professional players in the interim period remains a matter for each individual club and we advise all academy training is suspended until 3rd April 2020.
“In addition to this the League instructs all clubs to suspend indefinitely all non-essential business which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, commercial activities training ground visits and fan meetings.”
Town's League One game at Bristol Rovers scheduled for Saturday is the first to be postponed and the suspension covers the subsequent home match with Portsmouth, while the Blues aren't in action the following weekend anyway as they were set to face now-expelled Bury.
