EFL Confirm Fixtures Postponed Until 3rd April

Friday, 13th Mar 2020 11:05 The EFL have confirmed that all football activity set to take place this weekend and until 3rd April will be postponed due to the coronavirus. A statement reads: “In light of overnight developments, the EFL board has met this morning to discuss the ever-changing circumstances posed by the spread of the COVID-19 [coronavirus] outbreak. “Having considered the increased number of cases affecting club players and staff, the board were unanimous in their approach and it has been determined that all football activity scheduled to take place this weekend and until 3rd April 2020 will be postponed. “For the avoidance of any doubt this includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all academy and youth team fixtures and will take us beyond the next international round. “The arrangement of training programmes for professional players in the interim period remains a matter for each individual club and we advise all academy training is suspended until 3rd April 2020. “In addition to this the League instructs all clubs to suspend indefinitely all non-essential business which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, commercial activities training ground visits and fan meetings.” Town's League One game at Bristol Rovers scheduled for Saturday is the first to be postponed and the suspension covers the subsequent home match with Portsmouth, while the Blues aren't in action the following weekend anyway as they were set to face now-expelled Bury. Play Football, Lose Weight

Radlett_blue added 11:08 - Mar 13

"Beyond the next international round".

Are the FA still insisting that the England v Italy friendly is ON? 1

cornishnick added 11:09 - Mar 13

On the plus side, KYV and Lord Norwood could be back by then! 2

carlgibbs13 added 11:12 - Mar 13

Excellent, this means we cant lose another game for 3 weeks!!! 1

Bergholtblue added 11:13 - Mar 13

I assume that tickets for Sats match v Bristol Rovers will be valid for re-match. 0

PMK added 11:14 - Mar 13

Let’s just scrap the whole season and start again in August!! Our only hope!!



1

positivity added 11:17 - Mar 13

i've come up with the only sensible thing to do.



suspend the season, start again on 10th october (if the peak is 14 weeks away, this should be when the outbreak returns to this level).



all results prior to 10th october 2019 stand, all after must be replayed.



good news is we're still top! 1

essextractorboy93 added 11:18 - Mar 13

I think what will happen is the remaining fixtures will be played but at a much later date, maybe May/June and three fixtures a week and then the Euros will be delayed a year. Either this or the current standings will be the final standings. So 1st, 2nd and 3rd position will be promoted. 0

JewellintheTown added 11:20 - Mar 13

"The EFL have confirmed that all football activity set to take place this weekend and until 3rd April will be postponed due to the coronavirus."



For once we're already ahead of the game as I think our club and players have been postponing all our professional football activities since about December. Well, that's what the match results say anyway. 2

brittaniaman added 11:21 - Mar 13

I agree with the postponement of the football leagues for health reasons !!

Lambo will also be pleased as his Job will be safe for this season now ?? 0

DebsyAngel added 11:25 - Mar 13

I think it's a good idea - health has to come first and there are many ill/elderly who go to the games. But it's come a bit too late really and should have been put into place sooner. I am not sure that resuming in 3 weeks will be safe - the virus is still going to be out there and even more people affected by it. Yes it is a shame and I will miss it, but it is sadly for the best. There is more to life than missing football. 1

coolcat added 11:30 - Mar 13

Very sensible decision. Glad they took initiative and took immediate action. Was just saying earlier the Govt was slow in making this decision in relation to sporting events. Some things are just more important. Well done EFL. Wasn't able to go this weekend anyway due to having a heavy cold and cough. 0

osborne1nil added 11:33 - Mar 13

Agree with postponement as doing the right thing. As some have pointed out, we may have a few players recovered by then too. On another view, if we are then potentially having to play more than twice a week or have a shortened Summer break, the players seem to struggle playing twice a week so how they will cope with more often would be a concern!

Brittaniaman - Of course ME could use the time to get a replacement in too if this was a direction he was thinking of going with Lambo based on PL record since December. I do however think that he will give him at least until the Summer and see how the results between now and then are, especially if we have a couple of key players available again. 0

Doctor_Earman added 11:34 - Mar 13

Evans Out. 0

runningout added 11:35 - Mar 13

I guess this season will be impossible to complete 0

beornioblue added 11:40 - Mar 13

It is the only sensible decision to make !!



Be interesting to see how they manage to funnel all the games by the end of the season or if it even finishes.

From an ITFC point of view a break could be the best thing, concentrate on the training and player recovery and the parts of the game that are lacking and see if anything can be salvaged because i think most town fans would take a string of good performances at the minute.

From a person point of view everyone stay well and safe as thats the most important thing and lets come back ready to see if the boys have knuckled down to the task and learnt from their mistakes.



COYB 0

