U23s Game Against Millwall Off
Friday, 13th Mar 2020 11:37

Town have confirmed that this afternoon's U23s game against Millwall at Playford Road has been postponed in the wake of the EFL's statement earlier this morning.

The game against the Lions was initially set to be played on March 2nd but succumbed to a waterlogged pitch.

Photo: TWTD



