Pop-Up Pub Cancelled

Friday, 13th Mar 2020 11:48 The Away Days Beer Company’s pop-up pub at the Town Hall ahead of the Portsmouth match has been cancelled due to the EFL season having been suspended. Away Days was launched two years ago by Town fan and TWTD poster Josh Bartlett and produces a range of ITFC-themed cask ales such as Boncho, Butcher’s Bandage and Pablo’s Pale. The event was due to be the first of its kind for Away Days with the hope that if it worked well it would happen more regularly. “Following long discussions, it is with great regret that I have decided to cancel next Saturday’s pop-up event at Ipswich Town Hall,” Josh told TWTD. “I have spent months planning this but due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus, the health implications and being a small business, it is just not viable to risk running it. “My aim is to find an alternative date before the end of the season. I want to thank all those who have supported getting Away Days to this point and hopefully I’ll be back with good news soon.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hoppy added 11:52 - Mar 13

Good luck with that Josh. Hopefully you can get a new date and be a success. On a personal note, that suits me, as we weren't going to be around for the 21st anyway! 0

Ipswichbusiness added 12:21 - Mar 13

Shouldn’t the headline read, “Pop-Up Pub Deflated”? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments