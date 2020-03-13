Pop-Up Pub Cancelled
Friday, 13th Mar 2020 11:48
The Away Days Beer Company’s pop-up pub at the Town Hall ahead of the Portsmouth match has been cancelled due to the EFL season having been suspended.
Away Days was launched two years ago by Town fan and TWTD poster Josh Bartlett and produces a range of ITFC-themed cask ales such as Boncho, Butcher’s Bandage and Pablo’s Pale.
The event was due to be the first of its kind for Away Days with the hope that if it worked well it would happen more regularly.
“Following long discussions, it is with great regret that I have decided to cancel next Saturday’s pop-up event at Ipswich Town Hall,” Josh told TWTD.
“I have spent months planning this but due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus, the health implications and being a small business, it is just not viable to risk running it.
“My aim is to find an alternative date before the end of the season. I want to thank all those who have supported getting Away Days to this point and hopefully I’ll be back with good news soon.”
Photo: TWTD
