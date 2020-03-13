Lambert: We Could Struggle to Keep Downes in the Summer
Friday, 13th Mar 2020 12:32
Town boss Paul Lambert admits it could be a struggle to keep hold of Flynn Downes, who he believes is the best midfielder in League One, in the summer and says there can’t be further cutbacks at Portman Road during the close season.
“Listen, it could well be,” the Blues boss said when asked whether it might be hard to keep hold of the 21-year-old come the summer, the England U19 international having been watched by a number of clubs including West Ham and Fulham this season.
“As I’ve said before if someone comes in with a helluva lot of money are we in a position to turn it down? No, we’re not. In my opinion he’s the best midfielder in the league.”
If Town are in League One again next season they will be constrained to a greater degree by the division’s FFP system, the Salary Cost Management Protocol (SCMP).
This caps player salaries at 60 per cent of turnover for most clubs but for sides relegated from the Championship at 75 per cent in their first year, in addition to other measures to help cushion the blow.
Asked whether he believes there could be more cutbacks at Portman Road during the summer if Town are still in League One, Lambert was forthright: “There can’t be. It’s too big a club, it’s far far too big a club to do anything like that. [Owner] Marcus [Evans] is only one guy, but it’s far too big a club to do what it’s doing.”
Downes had been due to return to the Town side for tomorrow's now-postponed game at Bristol Rovers along with striker Kayden Jackson, the duo having served their suspensions for reaching 10 yellow cards and a red card against Burton respectively.
“I think he’s had a really good season, Kayden,” Lambert added. “He’s scored a lot of goals, a lot of assists as well, which is important for us.
“Obviously, the three-game ban was a blow, but I think he’s had a good season Kayden Jackson I really do.”
Photo: TWTD
