Tractor Girls' Game Goes Ahead

Friday, 13th Mar 2020 17:24 Ipswich Town Women’s Suffolk FA Women's Cup semi-final against Needham Market at Stowmarket Town’s Greens Meadow on Sunday afternoon will go ahead as planned (KO 2.30pm). The Tractor Girls will be continuing their sixth successive defence of the trophy. 🚨BREAKING NEWS | @SuffolkFA have confirmed that this Sunday’s Women’s Cup Semi-Final against @NMFCWomen will go ahead as planned.



We will of course remain in regular contact with all parties concerned and provide any relevant updates should the situation change.#ITFC pic.twitter.com/UsLhA2SFGW — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) March 13, 2020 Meanwhile, Sophie Peskett and Molly Sutherland scored the goals as the U21s beat Reading 2-1 at Playford Road on Wednesday afternoon. Play Football, Lose Weight

