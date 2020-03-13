Tractor Girls' Game Goes Ahead
Friday, 13th Mar 2020 17:24
Ipswich Town Women’s Suffolk FA Women's Cup semi-final against Needham Market at Stowmarket Town’s Greens Meadow on Sunday afternoon will go ahead as planned (KO 2.30pm).
The Tractor Girls will be continuing their sixth successive defence of the trophy.
Meanwhile, Sophie Peskett and Molly Sutherland scored the goals as the U21s beat Reading 2-1 at Playford Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Photo: Ross Halls
