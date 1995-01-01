By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
cookies
and to abide by our
Terms and Conditions
.
We in turn value your personal details in accordance with our
Privacy Policy
.
Please
log in
or
register
. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Home
News
Forum
Interactive
Prediction League
Chat
Team Selector
League Calculator
Ground Guide
Questionnaire
TWTD on Twitter
TWTD on Facebook
Multimedia
Highlights
Ipswich Town
Championship
League One
League Two
Podcasts
Ipswich Town
Life's a Pitch
Blue Monday
Ipswich Fanzone
Naked Football Show
General Football
Blogs
Polls
Fixtures
2019-20 Fixtures
2019-20 Pre-season
Stats
Squad
Tables
Club
ITFC.co.uk
ITFC Club Shop
ITFC Tickets
ITFC Supporters' Club
Live Scores
Betting
Shop
Game Changers
ITFC Books and DVDs
eBay Memorabilia
Spirit of Sport Prints
Toffs Retro Shirts
Tickets
Ipswich Regent
Ipswich Corn Exchange
Play Football, Lose Weight
Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking
here
, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.
Read more in our
blog
about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.
Photo: Action Images
Recent Stories
Stewart on Life's a Pitch
Tractor Girls' Game Goes Ahead
Postponed Games Ticketing Details
TWTV: Bristol Rovers v Ipswich Town - Pre-Match…
Lambert: We Could Struggle to Keep Downes in the…
Edwards: I'm Settled Here and Would Like to Stay
Lambert Not Giving Up on Play-Offs
Pop-Up Pub Cancelled
Edwards: I'll Be Devastated If We Don't Go Back Up
U23s Game Against Millwall Off
EFL Confirm Fixtures Postponed Until 3rd April
Lambert: Dobra's Time Will Come Soon But Perhaps…
Lambert: What’s Going On at the Minute is…
Garbutt, Keane and Bishop to Be Assessed
EFL to Meet This Morning to Make Decision on Games
Ipswich Town Polls
[
Vote here
]
About Us
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Cookies
Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020