Stewart on Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 14th Mar 2020 12:01

Blues legend Marcus Stewart is the star guest on today’s Life’s a Pitch (BBC Radio Suffolk, 12 midday to 2pm). Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham.

Stewart, who started his career with Bristol Rovers who the Blues were due to be playing today, is now the assistant coach at Walsall.

What are your memories of Stewart's time with Town? Have the Blues had a better striker since? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: TWTD