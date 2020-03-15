Brazil Announces Semi-Retirement
Sunday, 15th Mar 2020 15:57
Former Blues striker Alan Brazil has announced his “semi-retirement” from his role on talkSPORT’s breakfast show.
Brazil, 60, who has been with the station since it was launched in 2000, is to switch to two days a week.
"After 20 years of early-morning starts, Monday to Friday, that's me entering into semi-retirement with talkSPORT,” he told the Sunday Post.
“From this week, I'll only be assaulting the airwaves on Thursdays and Fridays.
"But I'll still be hurting your eardrums in the build-up to the weekend football action - whenever it restarts - and around even more when the big events come along.”
Laura Woods is expected to be Brazil’s permanent replacement on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday breakfast shows having previously deputised.
Brazil made 195 starts and 15 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 80 times, between 1978 and 1983 having come through the youth system and was a member of the side which won the UEFA Cup in 1981.
Photo: Action Images
