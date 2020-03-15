Brazil Announces Semi-Retirement

Sunday, 15th Mar 2020 15:57 Former Blues striker Alan Brazil has announced his “semi-retirement” from his role on talkSPORT’s breakfast show. Brazil, 60, who has been with the station since it was launched in 2000, is to switch to two days a week. "After 20 years of early-morning starts, Monday to Friday, that's me entering into semi-retirement with talkSPORT,” he told the Sunday Post. “From this week, I'll only be assaulting the airwaves on Thursdays and Fridays. "But I'll still be hurting your eardrums in the build-up to the weekend football action - whenever it restarts - and around even more when the big events come along.” Laura Woods is expected to be Brazil’s permanent replacement on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday breakfast shows having previously deputised. Brazil made 195 starts and 15 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 80 times, between 1978 and 1983 having come through the youth system and was a member of the side which won the UEFA Cup in 1981. Play Football, Lose Weight

66notout added 16:07 - Mar 15

I wonder if it’s his decision or if it was suggested by the TalkSPORT hierarchy. He’s a bit of a dinosaur who can’t or won’t move with the times. Great player, mind. -2

ernie added 16:12 - Mar 15

He's decided to concentrate full time on his drinking -2

chopra777 added 16:15 - Mar 15

A great player for us, but not the best radio presenter, his guests always took the limelight. He was entertaining on talk sport because he could never pronounce foreign sportsperson's names and used to talk about his drinking conquests. But at least Laura Woods is somewhat more attractive.

-1

brassy added 16:16 - Mar 15

great great player for town,ps if you cant say something good don't bother. 3

Kirbmeister added 16:34 - Mar 15

Not the best radio presenter. Of course not - only lasted 20 years. And a dinosaur? Still a bit richer that you 66notout. Good Luck Alan what an absolute town legend. 2

Azzuromark added 16:44 - Mar 15

Totally agree Brassy, if you can't say anything nice, then don't say anything at all. Sadly i expected a few negative comments before i even scrolled down.

A great player, and someone who has an established career in broadcasting. I think the fact he has been doing it for 20 or so years, is the best yardstick to measure just how successful he has been! Rather than making snide comments about his broadcasting style or personal issues.

Well done Alan Brazil i say. 0

algarvefan added 16:46 - Mar 15

I agree with brassy, the guy was a legend for us and the scorer of some great goals, you don't bad mouth your own when they have done nothing wrong.

All the best Alan, enjoy your lie ins and thanks for the great memories. 1

