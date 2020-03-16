Players Given 10 Days Off

Monday, 16th Mar 2020 10:19 The Town squad have been given 10 days off with the season having been suspended until at least April 3rd. The Blues’ players were at the club on Friday for training and ahead of the trip to Bristol Rovers for Saturday’s match until the EFL confirmed the suspension of fixtures due to the coronavirus. They were subsequently sent home and told to report back in 10 days' time, in line with most other clubs. Off-field staff are continuing to work from Portman Road. The players have not been told to self-isolate and no one is understood to have contracted the coronavirus. While the Premier League and EFL are currently suspended until April 3rd, it appears all but certain that the hiatus will be much longer with some reports even suggesting it could last until September. Increasingly, it appears that the football authorities may be forced to cancel the rest of the 2019/20 season and declare it void, much to the frustration of clubs closing in on titles and promotion. Top sports lawyer Richard Cramer, speaking specifically about the Premier League, says that in the unlikely event of matches restarting next month then the campaign could be saved. "If they get the games going by the beginning of April, I think we should be all right," Cramer told Sky Sports News. "But if we go through to May or June, it's almost inevitable - it's almost the equivalent of what happened in the world wars - that the season just has to be cancelled and they start all over again. "It's obviously devastating for the likes of Leeds United and West Brom. Those clubs are on the verge of promotion. Also Liverpool, obviously. "It's not a great thought, but they will have to abide by what the majority say and what decision is eventually made by the board of directors." Play Football, Lose Weight

