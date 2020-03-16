Players Given 10 Days Off
Monday, 16th Mar 2020 10:19
The Town squad have been given 10 days off with the season having been suspended until at least April 3rd.
The Blues’ players were at the club on Friday for training and ahead of the trip to Bristol Rovers for Saturday’s match until the EFL confirmed the suspension of fixtures due to the coronavirus.
They were subsequently sent home and told to report back in 10 days' time, in line with most other clubs. Off-field staff are continuing to work from Portman Road.
The players have not been told to self-isolate and no one is understood to have contracted the coronavirus.
While the Premier League and EFL are currently suspended until April 3rd, it appears all but certain that the hiatus will be much longer with some reports even suggesting it could last until September.
Increasingly, it appears that the football authorities may be forced to cancel the rest of the 2019/20 season and declare it void, much to the frustration of clubs closing in on titles and promotion.
Top sports lawyer Richard Cramer, speaking specifically about the Premier League, says that in the unlikely event of matches restarting next month then the campaign could be saved.
"If they get the games going by the beginning of April, I think we should be all right," Cramer told Sky Sports News.
"But if we go through to May or June, it's almost inevitable - it's almost the equivalent of what happened in the world wars - that the season just has to be cancelled and they start all over again.
"It's obviously devastating for the likes of Leeds United and West Brom. Those clubs are on the verge of promotion. Also Liverpool, obviously.
"It's not a great thought, but they will have to abide by what the majority say and what decision is eventually made by the board of directors."
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
The Way Back From Here Will Be Long, But There is a Way by SomethingBlue
It's a delicate situation now, perhaps an existential one. People need to stay engaged, focused and angry – which I know isn't easy to do given the endless stream of kicks in the teeth. But articulated vocally and consistently – which hasn't ever happened yet – it will have an effect in time.
Scapegoats by bbg
A lot of blame gets thrown about on this site and on other media with owner, manager and players on the receiving end. I haven't seen too many posts where supporters have taken the blame for the current predicament, because you had a massive role in it.
What Do We Want? Something Else! When Do We Want It? NOW! by Moggasknockdown
The long slog back to the station after Saturday’s familiar witless performance felt like another Groundhog Day. The wind whipped in from the river and the grey skies threatened to spill into rain.
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]