Ex-Players' Dinner Cancelled

Monday, 16th Mar 2020 11:00 Town’s Ex-Players' Association Hall of Fame Dinner scheduled for Friday has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. The invitation-only dinner, now in its 41st year, was to take place in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road with more than 200 ex-players and their guests attending. However, given the current situation, and particularly with a large number of former players aged 70 and over due to be present, the decision was made to cancel. This year’s dinner was set to pay tribute to the squad which saw the Blues into the Premier League via the play-offs in 1999/00 with further members of that side being added to the Hall of Fame. Among those inducted at last year's dinner was defender Hermann Hreidarsson, pictured above, who signed the following summer. This weekend’s European Road Trip was also called off with football on the continent suspended as it is here at present. The fans on the trip were due to take in the game between Fortuna Düsseldorf and SC Paderborn in Germany and the PSV Eindhoven–FC Emmen and Ajax-FC Twente fixtures in the Netherlands over the course of the weekend. Sunday’s Wedding Fayre at Portman Road was postponed and as things stand is rescheduled for Sunday 26th April. Play Football, Lose Weight

