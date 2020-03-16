TWTD Coronavirus Isolation Help Thread

Monday, 16th Mar 2020 11:49 TWTD Forum posters have instigated a thread where older posters or members of otherwise vulnerable groups can ask their fellow Blues for help during the coronavirus crisis. It’s expected that those aged over 70 will soon be told to remain at home for an extended period in order to protect them from Covid-19. The idea came from a forum post by Pecker: “Is it worth setting up a coronavirus help page on here, for local over 70s who may not have others to help. Maybe us slightly younger ones could help them with their shopping etc.” Another poster, Callis, suggested it should also be opened up to those with underlying health issues, while the large TWTD readership is not just based in Ipswich and wider Suffolk but also further afield. The thread can be found stickied at the top of the Forum here where it will remain for the duration of the crisis. In addition, even without matches taking place, there are always plenty of threads to pass the time, some football related, plenty not. All are welcome to contribute. Play Football, Lose Weight

