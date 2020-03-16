O'Neill: Resume the Season When It's Safe to Do So

Monday, 16th Mar 2020 16:02 Blues general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says he’d prefer to see the season resumed and completed later in the year rather than any alternative option. As things stand, the Premier League and EFL have been suspended until April 3rd but with the expectation the hiatus will probably be significantly longer. UEFA will meet tomorrow to discuss the postponement of Euro 2020, as well as the future of the Champions League and Europa League, while the EFL and Premier League are also set to hold further talks regarding the situation. There has been increasing speculation that the current campaign will be cancelled and declared void, however, O'Neill would like to see it continued at a later date. “I think the season to be resumed as and when it safe to do so is my preferred option and I would think most supporters and clubs would see it that way,” O’Neill told the club site. “There so many different factors that have to go into the equation though when we are talking about the different scenarios from a football point of view, a business point of view and a global point of view. “It’s unknown territory for everyone. If you look at ending the season now, what would happen with promotion, relegation, the cups? “For me, the easiest solution would be to pause the season and resume when it’s right to do so. “The hardest thing to determine of course is how long that might take. No one knows that and that presents challenges.” Town are currently 10th in League One with eight games left to play and are still in with a chance of making the play-offs despite being bottom of the form table on the last nine games. As previously reported, the squad were given 10 days off after the EFL confirmed the suspension of fixtures on Friday. They are due to return on Thursday 26th March. Injured players are continuing to work with physios at Playford Road, although staffing numbers at the training ground are being kept to a minimum. Academy scholars are on a reduced timetable. Office staff are largely continuing to work normally, aside from two who are self-isolating as a precaution. No one at the club is understood to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Portman Road and Playford Road were both deep-cleaned over the course of the weekend. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswichbusiness added 16:19 - Mar 16

Of course, that begs the question of when it will be safe to resume.



For example, if the season goes on past 30 June, what happens to player contracts and the transfer window? What happens about player fitness? 3

cat added 16:27 - Mar 16

Thanks for that nugget of useful info O’Neil, take rest of week off now as your task is complete! 1

runningout added 16:31 - Mar 16

It’s ALL guess work! 3

r2d2 added 16:47 - Mar 16

Cant see why Town would care if the season resumed or not. Its not like we have any chance of making the play offs. What O Neil and co should be more worried about is finding a competent manager to take the team forward. 1

Saxonblue74 added 16:49 - Mar 16

Can't see this season being finished but who knows? Not important in the grand scheme of things. 1

Cakeman added 17:04 - Mar 16

I would think the season will soon be declared null and void. Will no doubt upset several but realistically can anyone really see the environment be safe enough in the next two or three months?

Even if it is the players are unlikely to be match fit enough to go straight into playing games.

I would have thought the best chance we have is to prepare for a new season starting in August. Hopefully that time frame may be achievable. 0

