Community Trust Postponing All Sporting Activities

Monday, 16th Mar 2020 20:32 The Ipswich Town Community Trust is postponing all sporting activities with immediate effect due to the coronavirus crisis. A statement reads: “Following the Government’s announcement today, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, Ipswich Town Community Trust are postponing all sporting activities with immediate effect for the foreseeable future. “Staff will continue to be available via the main office numbers and emails. Further updates will be communicated in line with government advice. “We continue to wish the Suffolk football community well and urge everyone to continue to adhere to the latest public health advice.” Meanwhile, the Suffolk FA is similarly recommending that all football in the county be suspended: “Following this evening’s announcement from Government advising against all non-essential travel and social contact, we advise all football-related activity in Suffolk be suspended until further notice. “This includes all face-to-face training, matches, hearings, courses and meetings of any kind, with immediate effect where possible. “Suffolk FA staff will continue to be available via the main office number and emails. Further updates will be communicated in line with government advice.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Hciwspi added 20:55 - Mar 16

That's a shame, but not surprising. My son loved Blueys Ballers! 0

