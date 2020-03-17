Planet Blue Remains Open

Tuesday, 17th Mar 2020 11:12 Town’s Planet Blue store at Portman Road remains open having issued guidance to customers. A statement reads: “Anybody showing symptoms of the Covid-19 virus is asked not to visit the Planet Blue store and to self-isolate, following the latest government and health professionals guidance. “All of the products sold in-store can be purchased on our online store and can be delivered on a number of delivery services. “We would ask customers to try to minimise cash transactions, where possible. We have the ability to take debit and credit card payments on each of our in-store tills. This would be the preferred method of payment. “The in-store chip and pin terminals will be cleaned after every transaction by store staff. Any transaction of £30 or under can be handled ‘contactless’, without the need for customers to enter their payment pin number into our devices. “Our staff will be instructed not to handle any customer possessions – including but not limited to payment cards and mobile phones. Our staff team are regularly cleaning of all door handles, stair banister rails and other surfaces. “Those wishing to collect online Click & Collect orders are asked to show identification. Upon sight of this identification, our staff team will sign our documentation to validate this collection.” Regarding online orders, the Royal Mail’s current guidance is as follows: "We are actively monitoring this rapidly evolving situation to keep each countries information as up to date as possible. “We are working with our airline/postal courier partners across the globe to maintain service and provide updates to our Customers. Customers can expect delays to normal services on a country by country basis and updates will be posted as soon as these become available." Information relating to specific countries can be checked here. Play Football, Lose Weight

