Town and IBC Launch Recycling Scheme

Wednesday, 18th Mar 2020 08:00 Today is Global Recycling Day and Town have linked up with Ipswich Borough Council to launch a new scheme, Think Smart, Think Blue, Recycle, which will see the Blues’ badge appear on recycle lorries and banners around town and in sports centres, museums, car parks and parks. Global Recycling Day emphasises the importance of recycling as the cornerstone of the ongoing fight against climate change. Town have produced a video featuring players from both the men’s and women’s teams highlighting some of the worrying facts which have led to the instigation of Global Recycling Day and how people can help. “Of course the focus at the moment is combating the coronavirus but climate change is an issue that we are increasingly becoming aware of and the impact it’s having on the environment,” general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site. “Recycling is a major weapon against climate change and hopefully, working alongside Ipswich Borough Council, we can help drum home that message that we can all play a part in helping the planet.” Wheelie bin stickers carrying the Think Smart, Think Blue, Recycle message will be available at East of England Co-op stores and Planet Blue store in due course. Full details of can and can’t be recycled can be found via recycle.itfc.co.uk. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photos: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



dirtydingusmagee added 08:32 - Mar 18

No surprise, weve been recycling players for years. 0

ArnieM added 09:03 - Mar 18

You can just imagine how scum fans and their media will have a field day with this “ bin men”. Ffs!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments