UEFA: Season Must Finish By End of June

Tuesday, 17th Mar 2020 18:50 UEFA, the European Club Association, European Leagues and FIFPro Europe have signed a joint resolution committing to end the 2019/20 domestic campaign and European club competitions by June 30th. Leagues throughout Europe, including the EFL and Premier League, are currently suspended, at present to April 3rd but with the expectation the hiatus will be considerably longer. UEFA outlined the agreement on its website: “A commitment to complete all domestic and European club competitions by the end of the current sporting season, ie 30th June 2020 at the latest, should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough. “Possible limitations or drops of current exclusive calendar slots, potentially resulting in the scheduling of domestic league matches in midweek and scheduling of UEFA club competitions matches on weekends. “Possible adaptations of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds in case of late completion of the 2019/20 sporting season, ie after 30th June 2020. “A working group composed of representatives from UEFA, leagues and clubs will be immediately established to examine relevant calendar matters and devise solutions allowing for the resumption and/or conclusion of the current season in a coherent manner. “A second working group composed of representatives from UEFA, leagues, clubs and players will be set up at a later stage to assess the economic, financial and regulatory impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and propose measures to help mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.” Earlier today, UEFA confirmed that Euro 2020 will now take place in the summer of 2021. Play Football, Lose Weight

