EFL Board Meeting This Morning

Wednesday, 18th Mar 2020 09:47

The EFL board is set to hold a meeting via conference call this morning to discuss the future of the 2019/20 campaign, which is currently suspended until April 3rd.

EFL chairman Rick Parry will chair the meeting with three representatives from the Championship, two from League One, one from League Two and two independent executives from the EFL board.

Yesterday, the 24 Championship clubs met by video conference and all back the completion of the season if it is possible.

Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill has also backed that approach, although admitted to TWTD yesterday that it may not be possible.

UEFA yesterday postponed Euro 2020 to the summer of 2021 and reached an agreement with various other bodies that 2019/20 domestic campaigns across Europe should be completed by June 30th.

Photo: Contributed