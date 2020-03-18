Naked Football Show Suspended

Wednesday, 18th Mar 2020 16:25 ICRFM’s Naked Football Show is being suspended until after the coronavirus pandemic is over. “In common with most media broadcasters, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted both studio and guest access, and radio output accordingly,” host Graham Blackburn told TWTD. “In addition, the football season is now understandably on hold. Regretfully therefore, the Naked Football Show is adjourned until further notice. “Both myself and all at ICRFM thank listeners and guests alike for your continued and invaluable support. See you soon. Stay safe all.”

Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments