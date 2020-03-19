O'Neill: Sensible Position For Authorities to Take

Thursday, 19th Mar 2020 15:03 General manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says the Town squad won’t now return to training on March 26th with the EFL’s suspension having been extended to the end of April earlier today due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. “It’s a sensible position to take, to give the authorities more time to see how things develop,” O’Neill told the club site. “When you look at what’s happening around the country and you hear that London might be going into lockdown, then it’s clear we are a long way from playing football again. “The players were due to return to training on March 26th but that won’t happen now and the coaching staff are working on a new timetable. “We are preparing to get players back and ready to play games for the end of April but it’s an ever-changing situation and of course the priority is the health and safety of everyone.” Play Football, Lose Weight

