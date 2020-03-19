Sears No Fan of Behind Closed Doors Games

Thursday, 19th Mar 2020 16:28 Striker Freddie Sears is not a fan of playing games behind closed doors but says the priority must be finishing the season. Matches being staged with no fans present has been mooted as one of the possible ways in which the fixture programme - currently suspended until April 30th - could be completed before UEFA’s June 30th deadline. “When you start a season, you want to see it out and the priority must be to look at ways of completing the season,” Sears told the club site. “We have to respect the people in charge and I’m sure they are looking at all the alternatives. “Playing behind closed doors has been mentioned. I don’t see that as the answer really. No player wants to play behind closed doors. "Football is for the supporters. Look at Liverpool, they won’t want to win the title with no fans there. “Also, you could have it like it was at the PSG game in the Champions League [against Borussia Dortmund] with thousands of fans outside the stadium while the game is going on. Are fans going to stay away when there is a match on? “The only positive from playing behind closed doors, if it gets to that, is if it meant the season being completed.” Sears and his team-mates have been away from the club since the EFL season was suspended last Friday. They were due to return next Tuesday but with a new timetable currently in the process of being drawn up. Play Football, Lose Weight

Suffolkboy added 16:37 - Mar 19

A succinct view from a man who genuinely enjoys his profession and whose enthusiasm remains obvious , even when the frustration is plain !

COYB 0

