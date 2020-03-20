Holy: Weird to Be Without Football For So Long But Health is the Most Important Thing

Friday, 20th Mar 2020 14:33 Blues keeper Tomas Holy says it’s weird being without football for such a long period but fully understands why the campaign has been suspended with fixtures now not set to resume until April 30th at the very earliest. The Czech keeper, like the rest of the Town squad, is currently at home and says he’s spending his time “chilling” with his girlfriend and watching TV box sets. But Holy, 28, says he’s not getting too stir crazy about being stuck in the house. “I am quite a lazy person, I have no problem with staying home for a while doing nothing!” he told in a new weekly feature entitled Facebook Friday which catches up with the players while they are away from the club. Reflecting on the hiatus in the season, he added: “It’s weird, I have never been without football for that long. It’s so weird for me. But it is what it is. We can’t do anything about that. Health is the most important thing. “It wouldn’t make any sense if we trained together in this situation because health is much more important. “Football is my life, that’s all I do, that’s all that I love, so I miss it all day long. But, like I said, it is what it is and we can nothing about that, so we just have to wait for another instruction from the club and we’ll see what will happen in the next weeks. “But if the worst thing happens and the season is called off completely I will just pack my stuff and go back home to see my family probably. But until then I’ll be here and hopefully we will be able to finish it. But we’ll see.” Holy, who is keeping in regular contact with his family in the Czech Republic and with developments relating to the coronavirus crisis in his home country, is working on maintaining his fitness at home, preferring to stay away from gyms in the current circumstances. “One day it’s just stretching, one day I’m doing yoga, it’s about 30 minutes, just keeping our bodies fit,” he continued. The keeper, who joined the Blues on a free transfer after leaving Gillingham last summer, says it’s important for everyone to act responsibly during the ongoing crisis. "Stay home if you don’t have to go somewhere,” he added. “Stay safe and be responsible to yourselves, to people around you and to other people in the town. We all have to get through this and we can only do that if we all do it together." Meanwhile, the annual Legends of Darts academy fundraiser featuring Keith Deller and Colin Lloyd scheduled April 21st is the latest event to have been postponed. Town say the evening will be rearranged. Play Football, Lose Weight

