Town Offer Use of Facilities to NHS
Friday, 20th Mar 2020 16:25
Town have made facilities at Portman Road available to the NHS for free should they require them during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have worked closely with the NHS for a number of years,” director of sales Rosie Richardson told the club site.
“We have suites, land, parking and other facilities that may be useful to them and if we can help in any way, we will.”
