Town Offer Use of Facilities to NHS

Friday, 20th Mar 2020 16:25 Town have made facilities at Portman Road available to the NHS for free should they require them during the coronavirus pandemic. “We have worked closely with the NHS for a number of years,” director of sales Rosie Richardson told the club site. “We have suites, land, parking and other facilities that may be useful to them and if we can help in any way, we will.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Chrisd added 16:34 - Mar 20

Just when I have my doubts about the club, they do something like this to restore my faith! Top work by all concerned. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments