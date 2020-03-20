Town-Everton Tie to Feature as FA Cup Quarter-Final Classic

Friday, 20th Mar 2020 16:50 Town’s FA Cup 1985 tie against Everton at Goodison Park will be one of the featured games on FA Cup Quarter-Final Classics: Part Two which is being screened on BBC One on Sunday to replace the scheduled live match at 4.40pm. The BBC was set to show the Norwich-Manchester United quarter-final tie but with all football off until April 30th at the earliest, they are instead showing highlights of classic fixtures from the past. Ten-man Town secured a 2-2 draw at Goodison - Kevin Wilson and Romeo Zondervan finding the net and Steve McCall being shown a red card - but were beaten 1-0 in the replay at Portman Road. Derby County against Sheffield Wednesday from 1993 and Manchester United versus Portsmouth from 2008 are also featured on the same programme as the Blues’ tie against the Toffeemen, who were the trophy holders and on their way to the First Division title, while Town were successfully battling relegation. The programme is already available on iPlayer here. Play Football, Lose Weight

deliasplums added 17:42 - Mar 20

Needs a spoiler alert on the story for the youngsters! 😀 0

