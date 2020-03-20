Planet Blue to Close on Saturday

Friday, 20th Mar 2020 18:50 Town’s Planet Blue store is to close at 5pm on Saturday for the foreseeable future but fans can continue to buy merchandise online. “Due to the continued information feed and advice from both the UK Government and Public Health England, we have taken the decision to close the Planet Blue store to personal callers for both ticket and merchandise purchases,” Town’s director of retail operations Lee Hyde told the club site. “We will continue to trade until 5pm tomorrow and then the store will be closed until further notice. “Our online business will continue as normal and we will keep supporters advised of any further updates as they become available but the health and well-being of the community, including club staff, is the priority at the moment.” Ticketing purchases can be made online via ITFC Direct while ticketing issues can be raised with the ticket office on 03330 050503 (Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm) or by emailing mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk. Merchandise can be purchased here. Fans with merchandise enquiries should call (01473) 400501 (Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm) or email planetblue@itfc.co.uk. The club will be offering free standard UK shipping indefinitely while Planet Blue is closed, while the refund and exchange policy has been extended from 28 days to 90 from the date of purchase. Any uncollected Click & Collect orders stored at Planet Blue will be sent out, while that option on the online store will be disabled until the store reopens. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments