Royle, Holland, Supple and Peddelty on Last Life's a Pitch

Friday, 20th Mar 2020 19:01

Joe Royle, Matt Holland, Shane Supple and John Peddelty will be the guests on what will be the final Life’s a Pitch for the time being (BBC Radio Suffolk, Saturday 12 midday to 2pm). Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher and TWTD's Phil Ham.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, BBC Radio Suffolk is moving to an emergency schedule from Monday.

What are your memories of Saturday’s guests? How are you coping with the lengthy footballing hiatus? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



