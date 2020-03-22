Huws: Doctors Like My Dad Are Treating Patients Without Proper Protective Kit

Sunday, 22nd Mar 2020 18:47 Blues midfielder Emyr Huws says doctors such as his father are “treating patients without proper protective kit” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Huws, whose father Rhys is an NHS GP in the Wales international’s home town of Llanelli, also urged the public to adhere to guidance regarding social distancing and self-isolation. “Doctors like my dad are treating patients without proper protective kit, this is wrong and upsetting!” the 26-year-old tweeted. “The least everyone can do is to isolate diligently to try and slow this down. This isn’t a game. You are risking leaving our health care on the frontline helpless.” Speaking earlier today, Dr Rinesh Parmar, chair of the Doctors Association, said his organisation's members feel they are being left unprepared. “We have had doctors tell us they feel like lambs to the slaughter, that they feel like cannon fodder. GPs tell us that they feel absolutely abandoned," he said. “We are all pleading with Boris Johnson that [the government] really look into arranging the vital personal protection equipment that all of us need on the NHS frontline. "What our doctors are telling us is that although equipment is arriving, some of it is inadequate, some of it doesn’t meet the World Health Organization guidance. That really doesn’t fill frontline healthcare staff with the confidence that they need.” Doctors like my dad are treating patients without proper protective kit, this is wrong and upsetting! The least everyone can do is to isolate diligently to try and slow this down. This isn’t a game. You are risking leaving our health care on the frontline helpless #protecttheNHS— Emyr Huws (@EmyrHuws1) March 22, 2020 Play Football, Lose Weight

runningout added 19:27 - Mar 22

Well said.. I have family working in NHS and they’re at limit. One major hospital covering a region has been a disaster awaiting. More illness specific clinics/hospitals I say required 0

