Town-Melbourne Victory Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup Tie Monday Morning

Sunday, 22nd Mar 2020 19:48 Town’s first round tie in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup against the Melbourne Victory will take place at 9am on Monday morning. The tie, dubbed the Jim Magilton derby with the Blues legend having been manager with the Victory during 2012, will be live tweeted by the club, while there will also be a link to watch the game on a stream. The Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup was instigated on social media by Leyton Orient early last week to fill the footballing void with each of the 128 clubs involved from across the globe nominating a player or a fan to represent them. The man entrusted with upholding the honour of Town is 18-year-old Josh Blunden, who is currently ranked at 257th in the world. You can read about Josh in a TWTD interview here. Orient have set up a JustGiving page which aims to raise £50,000 with 75 per cent going to EFL clubs struggling financially due to the season’s suspension and 25 per cent split between Mind and the fight against Covid-19. Play Football, Lose Weight

