Melbourne Net Late in Seven-Goal Thriller as Town Exit Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup

Monday, 23rd Mar 2020 10:12 Town exited the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup at the first round stage after a hard-fought 4-3 replay defeat to the Melbourne Victory this morning following a 1-1 draw in the initial tie. The Blues, represented by Josh Blunden in the FIFA 20 tournament, found themselves behind in the opening half of the first game but Jack Lankester levelled shortly after half-time and there were no further goals in the inaugural Jim Magilton derby, the Portman Road legend having been manager with the Victory during 2012. Town looked to have the replay won having secured a 3-1 lead midway through the second half - Will Keane, Lankester and James Norwood having been on target - despite Norwood having missed a penalty in the first half at 0-0. However, the Victory, with Mouad Zwed at the controller, hit back via three late goals, the last in the final minute to progress into round two and crush Town's hopes of silverware. A gutted Blunden tweeted afterwards: “I am heartbroken as I love this football club with a passion and to represent them was a dream I never thought I would ever have, it is a great honour to play for this football club “I am really sorry to everyone who I have let down, as I played my heart out to get a result and felt I deserved it.” The Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup was instigated on social media by Leyton Orient early last week to fill the footballing void. Each of the 128 clubs involved nominating a player or a fan to represent them. Orient have set up a JustGiving page which now aims to raise £100,000 - the initial target of £50,000 having already been reached - with 75 per cent going to EFL clubs struggling financially due to the season’s suspension and 25 per cent split between Mind and the fight against Covid-19. Solid as I usually him, but once I relaxed in the second half and replay I felt was all over him scoring good goals in conditions I have never played as a FIFA player and I thought I adapted well, having delay when pressing controls was very hard. At 3-1 that felt very deserved— Josh (@_Joshhhh9_) March 23, 2020 Should have gone in, I am heartbroken as I love this football club with a passion and to represent them was a dream I never thought I would ever have and massive thank you to @IpswichTown @_jacobhenderson for picking me it is a great honour to play for this football club 💙— Josh (@_Joshhhh9_) March 23, 2020 Abused for it as I tried my best, prepared as well as I can and played my heart out wearing and representing Ipswich with pride, I will be back and go again I just need some time to gather my thoughts and get over this cruel cruel loss 💙 Ipswich till I die 💙— Josh (@_Joshhhh9_) March 23, 2020 Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



midastouch added 10:16 - Mar 23

It was all going great until Josh subbed on Skuse!

Really good game to watch. When we went 3-1 up thought we were home and dry but the game had a nasty sting in the tail! 0

Blue_badge added 10:19 - Mar 23

Lambert out ! 0

northernblues added 10:21 - Mar 23

This game is so realistic! Town exit in the 1st round! 0

Simonds92 added 10:21 - Mar 23

We never win cup games so not a massive shock. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 10:35 - Mar 23

thats a shame , we normally do well in cup competitions . Never mind . 0

OriginalMarkyP added 10:40 - Mar 23

JOSH OUT! 0

StuartBrett8 added 10:43 - Mar 23

Bad luck Josh, Good effort. 1

Michael101 added 11:02 - Mar 23

Six shots four on target,we hadn't had that all season,well done josh 0

Terry_Nutkins added 11:07 - Mar 23

I never thought i'd see the day when a match report of fifa would be on hear. Fair play in the circumstances and nice little initiative. But no, not for me haha. "Lankaster levelled"...just not right is it?



0

Terry_Nutkins added 11:08 - Mar 23

But hard luck Josh and all the best. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments