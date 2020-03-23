Crawford, Royle, Holland, Supple, Peddelty and Godbold on Life's a Pitch

Monday, 23rd Mar 2020 10:59 Ray Crawford, Joe Royle, Matt Holland, Shane Supple, John Peddelty and Pat Godbold were the guests on a memorable Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk on Saturday, the last show until the season restarts. On what would have been the weekend of the annual Ex-Players’ Dinner, Peddelty looked back on his life both as a player and as a policeman at Portman Road, while Supple talked about life and football during the coronavirus crisis in Dublin. Royle recalled his time with the Blues at length and chatted with legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, who defended the jumper he was wearing in the 1985 interview shown on yesterday’s FA Cup Quarter-Final Classics: Part Two. Crawford spoke about winning the First Division title with the Blues and was joined by Godbold, who made a remarkable revelation regarding surgery the legendary striker underwent during his time at Town, and Matt Holland, who reminisced about his time at Town and the 2000 play-off final. The show can be found here with Peddelty on from 26mins, Supple 41mins 54secs, Royle from 1hr 11mins and 28secs with Holland, Crawford and Godbold following the former Town boss. Play Football, Lose Weight

