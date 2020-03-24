Children's Activities From Town and Community Trust

Tuesday, 24th Mar 2020 12:09 Town and the Community Trust have produced literacy, numeracy and PE from home activities for children currently away from school due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Community Trust have supplied pupils at the schools they have been working with a PE plan including activities for the home and garden, while the club has sent out Town-related numeracy and literacy tasks which are used in Class of Blues sessions. The ITFC at Home Literacy Challenge can be found here, ITFC Maths at Home Challenges here and Keep Fit With Bluey and Crazee can be found here. Meanwhile, TWTD Forum poster Mullet has produced a lengthy list of education links which could be useful to parents currently home-schooling their children. His Distance Learning for TWTD Parents and Families post and replies with further advice and information, can be found here. Play Football, Lose Weight

