Huws: My Dad and Other NHS Workers Are in the Firing Line

Tuesday, 24th Mar 2020 17:23 Blues midfielder Emyr Huws, whose father is a GP and whose mother and girlfriend also work for the NHS, has backed the Government’s decision to put the country into lockdown in the fight against the coronavirus. Huws’s father Rhys has been a GP for 35 years and works in the Blues player’s home town of Llanelli, while his mother Anita and girlfriend Meg are also NHS workers. On Sunday the 26-year-old expressed his frustration on Twitter that doctors such as his father were having to treat patients “without proper protective kit” as well as urging people to adhere to the guidance regarding social distancing and self-isolation having seen people visiting beaches and parks en masse. “I watched the TV and it doesn’t paint a good picture for the country when you see that," the Wales international told the club website “People think it’s all hunky-dory but it isn’t. This isn’t a game we are playing. “It needed the Government to do what they’ve done now with the lockdown. I think they tried to do it nicely and not panic people but it went the other way. Something had to be done. “All we have to do is sit on a sofa at home. That is our job. The job of the NHS is to try and save lives in what must be the biggest health challenge the country has seen in a generation. “People have got to start taking note because unbeknown to them they are going out there and spreading the virus and that is already putting massive pressure on the NHS. “My dad is coming into contact every day with people who may have the virus and it’s really worrying for me because I don’t think he’s got the right protective equipment that he should have. “The number of people he is going to see is only going to increase and that will put him at greater risk because he won’t have that supply of protective equipment to use. There is just not enough of it. “At the moment all I want to do is sit at home and hide but my dad and all the other NHS workers don’t have that option. They are right in the firing line. “It’s not just them, the care workers; people working in shops, delivery drivers. Fair play to them as well.



“It’s going to be carnage in the NHS if people don’t change their ways. I’ve watched the stories from Italy where doctors are having to make decisions on who goes on a ventilator based on the chances of them surviving and what age they are. That’s terrible and we are on the same trajectory as Italy. “It might be inconvenient for people to sit at home all day but it will be nothing compared to the chaotic environments in hospitals where the NHS is trying to deal with that chaos and save lives. People need to wake up to that fact and start doing something about it - now.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



positivity added 17:33 - Mar 24

well said emyr 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments