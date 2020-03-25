Town to Pay Tribute to NHS Staff

Wednesday, 25th Mar 2020 14:48 Town will pay tribute to NHS staff and others on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus by inviting them to be guests at a match at Portman Road once football returns. In August 2017, 1,000 nurses and other local NHS employees were guests for the 1-0 opening day-of-the-season victory over Birmingham City, then later the same month fire, ambulance and police staff were allocated tickets on 999 Day as the Blues were beaten 2-0 by Fulham. “We have had initial discussions about how we as a club can show our appreciation to the NHS workers in particular,” PR manager Dan Palfrey told the club site. “At the moment, the best thing we can do for the NHS is to stay at home but when the time is right and we are back playing football again, we will be inviting doctors, nurses and other NHS staff who work within the county to be our guests for a game. “We will provide free tickets for as many as we can and we intend to ask some representatives to lead the teams out as our Community Champions. “We would aim to get as many NHS workers out on the pitch as we can so we can all have an opportunity to show our gratitude. “It will definitely happen. It’s just a case of when. If the current season resumes in front of supporters, then we will look to do it then. If not, it will be at the start of next season. “We will also look at recognising other areas that are playing a part for the country during the pandemic like the supermarket workers and carers.” Last week, Town announced that they had made their facilities available to the NHS should they be required during the pandemic. Play Football, Lose Weight

