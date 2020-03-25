Sheepshanks New Suffolk FA President

Wednesday, 25th Mar 2020 19:43 Former Town chairman David Sheepshanks has been named the new president of Suffolk FA. Sheepshanks, chairman of the Blues between 1995 and 2009 and previously a board member from 1987, succeeds Gordon Blake, who died in November aged 88. Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal initially approached Sheepshanks, who has previously held a variety of roles with the national FA, before he was formally elected by Suffolk FA’s council. “It is an immense honour,” Sheepshanks said. “When Richard got in touch and asked if I would be open to the idea it didn’t take me more than a split second to say ‘Yes, I would be delighted’, but with one caveat and that is I am still quite time poor. “I work on a portfolio of various different things, so it doesn’t leave me much spare time, so I have to manage expectations in that respect. “I will devote whatever support and energy I can give to Suffolk FA, but this is an honorary role and not an executive role. “I hope I can bring some presence to the role and that I can help and be in background for Phil [Lawler, Suffolk FA chair], Richard and all the team here. “I am accessible and I think most people who know me will say that I am fairly approachable and if I think I can help or they think I can help I am always here. “I am going to be quite limited in what I can do in practice, but I will try to attend meetings and the odd match when I can, but it will be quite limited so I just want to be clear about that and manage expectations in that respect.” Regarding former president Blake, Sheepshanks, appointed a CBE in 2013 for services to football and local charity, added: “It was so sad to hear. I obviously met Gordon Blake early on in my career at Portman Road and had an immense respect for him. “He was an extraordinary man in what he did for Suffolk sport, not only Suffolk FA but Suffolk tennis as well. “He was a very humble man and a very committed and passionate man about Suffolk, so I have big shoes to fill.” Suffolk FA chair Lawler said: “I am delighted to welcome David to Suffolk FA. David’s vast experience and knowledge at the highest levels of the game will be a huge asset and support to the county association. “We all at Suffolk FA look forward to working with David as his time permits and thank him for accepting the nomination.” Play Football, Lose Weight

