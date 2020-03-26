ITFC Women's Title Hopes Dashed as Season Declared Null and Void
Thursday, 26th Mar 2020 15:37
Ipswich Town Women’s hopes of winning FAWNL Division One South East, which they currently top, have been dashed after an FA decision to end the current campaign and declaring it null and void.
The Tractor Girls have been the division’s frontrunners for most of the season and are a point clear of Wimbledon. The season was suspended on March 16th due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The FA have today made the decision to end the FAWNL season indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” a tweet from ITFC Women’s official account reads.
“As a result, the current season has been declared null and void, with no promotions or relegations taking place.”
An FA statement reads: "The FA, FA Women’s Board members and the Women’s Football Conference have consulted and reached a consensus regarding the women’s football pyramid.
"The FA and the leagues within tiers three to seven have reached a consensus to bring the season to an immediate end and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between tiers three to seven."
The news permaturely ends what had been a superb season for the Tractor Girls with the highlight an FA Cup run to the fifth round where they were beaten by holders and Women’s Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Local men's non-league sides, such as Stowmarket Town who top the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division having been unbeaten all campaign, face the same frustration with the season for steps three to six similarly brought to an end by the FA with all results expunged.
Photo: Dave Francis
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Lambert's Goals Take Town to the Top by clivebleedingthomas
The summer of 1974 had been an anxious period for Town fans. Will he or won’t he leave us? That question hung over us as uncertainty grew about Bobby Robson’s future. Don Revie had left Leeds to take up the England job and Bobby was seen as his likely successor.
And Along Came Jim by Moggasknockdown
Life without football is a funny old thing. Currently, in these most testing of times, the idea of missing football might seem like a triviality, an inconsequential itch amidst an existential crisis. Many of us miss the routine of it, the communality and regularity of it.
City Floored by Brilliant Viljoen by clivebleedingthomas
My father, Owen Sturley Nunn, known as 'Bob' to his many friends at Portman Road, kept an archive of newspaper reports of notable Town matches. I inherited the archive upon his death in 1987 and continued to keep reports of noteworthy games.
The Way Back From Here Will Be Long, But There is a Way by SomethingBlue
It's a delicate situation now, perhaps an existential one. People need to stay engaged, focused and angry – which I know isn't easy to do given the endless stream of kicks in the teeth. But articulated vocally and consistently – which hasn't ever happened yet – it will have an effect in time.
Scapegoats by bbg
A lot of blame gets thrown about on this site and on other media with owner, manager and players on the receiving end. I haven't seen too many posts where supporters have taken the blame for the current predicament, because you had a massive role in it.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]