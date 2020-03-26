ITFC Women's Title Hopes Dashed as Season Declared Null and Void

Thursday, 26th Mar 2020 15:37 Ipswich Town Women’s hopes of winning FAWNL Division One South East, which they currently top, have been dashed after an FA decision to end the current campaign and declaring it null and void. The Tractor Girls have been the division’s frontrunners for most of the season and are a point clear of Wimbledon. The season was suspended on March 16th due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The FA have today made the decision to end the FAWNL season indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” a tweet from ITFC Women’s official account reads. “As a result, the current season has been declared null and void, with no promotions or relegations taking place.” An FA statement reads: "The FA, FA Women’s Board members and the Women’s Football Conference have consulted and reached a consensus regarding the women’s football pyramid. "The FA and the leagues within tiers three to seven have reached a consensus to bring the season to an immediate end and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between tiers three to seven." The news permaturely ends what had been a superb season for the Tractor Girls with the highlight an FA Cup run to the fifth round where they were beaten by holders and Women’s Premier League leaders Manchester City. Local men's non-league sides, such as Stowmarket Town who top the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division having been unbeaten all campaign, face the same frustration with the season for steps three to six similarly brought to an end by the FA with all results expunged. Play Football, Lose Weight

Gogs added 15:50 - Mar 26

How gutting for the girls. It might be officially expunged, but they and the fans must remember it fondly. Hopefully when we’re all back up and running again they can come back stronger than ever. 0

runningout added 16:00 - Mar 26

Carry good play into next season 0

runaround added 16:08 - Mar 26

That is really harsh on our women’s team 0

therein61 added 16:35 - Mar 26

What a pity after their efforts this season when they have brought a chink of light into a dark season for the club, get up and go again next year you blue girls. 0

