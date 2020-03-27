Town Announce Partnership With Cambridge City

Friday, 27th Mar 2020 13:33 Town have announced a new partnership with Isthmian League North Division side Cambridge City which will see an Elite Player Development Centre (EPDC) launched in Cambridge. The new EPDC will give talented young players in Cambridge an opportunity to train on a weekly basis with Town’s coaching staff. It will play a key role in developing players and identifying youngsters with the ability to progress into Town’s Advanced Training Centre (ATC) and academy squads. “Ipswich Town Community Trust is delighted to be working with Cambridge City Football Club and the new Elite Development Centre will create the right environment for players within the programme to continue their footballing journey with us,” said Jason Curtis, head of Town’s Community Trust. “This will allow both organisations to provide endless opportunities and experiences which will be exciting for everyone involved.” Cambridge City chairman Kevin Satchell added: “We are delighted to form this partnership with Ipswich Town. “It enhances our commitment to make our already excellent youth programme even better. “Having a partnership with a club like Ipswich and the many benefits it provides will ensure that it will attract the very best in youth talent to Cambridge City.” The clubs have announced initial open trial and are looking for talented young players in the U7 to U12 age groups. Subject to the current coronavirus restrictions, the first trials will be on Wednesday 27th May at Trumpington Community Centre, Lime Avenue, Trumpington, Cambridge, CB2 9FD - 10am-11.15am for U7s to U9s and 11.45am-1pm for U10s to U12s. Full information is available by via the Community Trust’s football development officer, Bradley Joy by email: bradley.joy@itfc.co.uk. Earlier this month, the Blues announced another new link-up with BetVictor Southern Premier Central club Needham Market. Play Football, Lose Weight

