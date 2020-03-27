Injured Blues Continuing Rehab at Home

Friday, 27th Mar 2020 13:59 Blues physio Matt Byard has issued an update on the Blues players currently on their way back from injury - Alan Judge, Kane Vincent-Young, James Norwood, Jack Lankester and Tristan Nydam - as they continue their recoveries at home and in their gardens. “Judgey can’t do much. He’s still in a boot after fracturing a metatarsal but the others are all doing some rehab,” Byard told the club site. “They are working diligently and creatively at home. Nors and Kane took half the club’s gym home with them! “Tristan is doing what he can and Jack Lankester is using his garden and doing hurdles to keep himself ticking over. “With Nors and Kane, we were working towards them being back with the group by the end of April but we will have to see when we get the clearance to start training again.” Norwood and Vincent-Young are on their way back from adductor surgery they underwent in February and November respectively.

Lankester (stressed fracture to his back) and Nydam (broken ankle) have both been out since pre-season. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 14:09 - Mar 27

I think a Town need to focus on getting all ship sharp fit next season now . I personally cannot see this one being completed now . Sad but there it is . Everyone’s health has to come first . Football is nothing in the grand scale of things . Just a personal view of course .



COYBs

Stay safe everyone 🌈 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments