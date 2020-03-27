County Cup Finals Now Unlikely to Be Played at Town

Friday, 27th Mar 2020 16:13 Suffolk FA say their county cup finals scheduled to take place at Portman Road and Playford Road will now almost certainly be played elsewhere. In a lengthy statement regarding the way forward for its grassroots leagues with the FA having brought their season to an early end yesterday due to the coronavirus pandemic, Suffolk FA addressed the situation regarding the finals, which were due to take place in May. “Regarding those Suffolk county cup finals due to be held at Portman Road and Playford Road, although discussions with Ipswich Town FC are yet to take place because the restart dates of the professional game remain uncertain, it does seem likely that those county cup finals scheduled for Ipswich Town facilities will now need to be hosted at other grounds around Suffolk,” the statement reads. “We understand the disappointment this would cause. Ipswich Town and Suffolk FA enjoy hosting finals as much as teams enjoy playing at professional facilities, but at least hosting these fixtures at other grounds would generate some much needed funds within local football.” Town were due to host the Turners Hyundai Premier Cup final, CNet Training Senior Cup final, McDonald’s Primary Cup final, Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup final, Total Football Junior Cup final and the HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup final at Portman Road, while Playford Road has previously hosted Youth County Cup Finals Day. Play Football, Lose Weight

hoppy added 16:21 - Mar 27





https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52052351 Will they still be having the finals, in light of the announcement about all football below the National League ending immediately and all results expunged? 0

