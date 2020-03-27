Premier League, EFL and PFA Issue Joint Statement

Friday, 27th Mar 2020 17:39 The Premier League, EFL and PFA have released a joint statement following today’s meeting relating to the financial implications of the suspension of football due to the coronavirus crisis. The statement reads: “The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus. “The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions. “The leagues will not recommence until 30th April at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow. “Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Dissboyitfc added 17:46 - Mar 27

Bit of a pointless meeting really. Still early days, but I think this is gonna get worse before it gets better that’s for sure! 1

Suffolkboy added 17:46 - Mar 27

Measured , realistic ,objective ,empathetic and thankfully sincere and professional !COYB 0

ArnieM added 18:22 - Mar 27

I personally don’t think this season will be completed . It’s a dead duck . 0

