Players and Staff Calling Elderly Fans

Saturday, 28th Mar 2020 16:30 Skipper Luke Chambers, other members of the squad and staff are phoning elderly season ticket holders to check how they are during the coronavirus pandemic. The Government has advised over-70s to avoid all social contact and self-isolate for up to four months during the crisis. An account of a call Chambers made earlier today to a fan in his eighties was posted on Twitter with the Blues captain pledging to check on him again in a couple of weeks. Other players and members of staff are also making calls to season ticket holders aged over 70. Great work from @IpswichTown and club captain Luke Chambers. #Proud. @itfcsouthwest pic.twitter.com/cNKgTvN5gv— Jim Robbins (@jimrobbins) March 28, 2020 Meanwhile, manager Paul Lambert has recorded a video urging fans to keep to the restrictions instituted to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Play Football, Lose Weight

JaySwitch added 16:38 - Mar 28

Decent! 👌💯 10

midastouch added 16:41 - Mar 28

That's a lovely touch. Very nice gesture from the players and staff. Well done to all concerned. 9

herfie added 16:46 - Mar 28

Well done boys. Your efforts will be appreciated greatly by us oldies, as a means of showing that we truly are all in this together. Respect. 8

Bluearmy71 added 16:52 - Mar 28

That's a lovely touch from the players and staff and full respect to all of them who do call people but please remember its not just elderly season ticket holders that are in isolation for an extended period, there are a lot of disabled Town season ticket holders whom are also very vulnerable to this virus and have been given the same time frame!



Obv this story applies to season ticket holders, but please everyone in everyday life when you are thinking of checking in on the elderly also think of disabled people of any age! 7

Blue12345 added 17:01 - Mar 28

Chambers leadership qualities are outstanding 5

