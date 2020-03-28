Players and Staff Calling Elderly Fans
Saturday, 28th Mar 2020 16:30
Skipper Luke Chambers, other members of the squad and staff are phoning elderly season ticket holders to check how they are during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Government has advised over-70s to avoid all social contact and self-isolate for up to four months during the crisis.
An account of a call Chambers made earlier today to a fan in his eighties was posted on Twitter with the Blues captain pledging to check on him again in a couple of weeks.
Other players and members of staff are also making calls to season ticket holders aged over 70.
Meanwhile, manager Paul Lambert has recorded a video urging fans to keep to the restrictions instituted to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Photo: TWTD
