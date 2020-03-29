UEFA President: Season Could Be Lost
Sunday, 29th Mar 2020 11:21
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the 2019/20 campaign could be “lost” if it isn’t restarted before the end of June.
Currently most leagues across Europe, including the EFL and Premier League, are suspended as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
As things stand the English divisions aren’t due to restart until April 30th but with the expectation that the hiatus is close to being extended further.
"If we don't succeed in restarting, the season will probably be lost," Ceferin told La Repubblica.
"There is a plan A, B and C. The three options are to start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June.
"There is also the possibility of starting again at the beginning of the next [season], starting the following one later. We will see the best solution for leagues and clubs."
Ceferin has also not ruled out the option of playing games behind closed doors: "It's hard for me to imagine all the matches behind closed doors, but we still don't know whether we'll resume, with or without spectators. If there was no alternative, it would be better to finish the championships.”
UEFA previously stated that domestic seasons across Europe must be completed by the end of June.
Meanwhile, football.london reports that the FA, Premier League and EFL’s current plan is to finish the season behind closed doors over four to six weeks starting in July.
It’s claimed a conference call between the Government and the governing bodies took place on Saturday where the plan was set out, although it remains subject to developments with the ongoing pandemic situation.
Clubs are then expected to go straight into 2020/21 but with measures to reduce fixtures, such as scrapping cup replays and perhaps the League Cup and Leasing.com Trophy, put in place.
Town have eight League One matches remaining, five at home, three away.
